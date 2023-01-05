Vancouver police identify homicide victim in early November stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have named 37-year-old Zhuowen Gong as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Nov. 2, 2022.

Officers were called to Renfrew and Gravely streets around 9:45 p.m. after reports a man had been stabbed.

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police have identified Zhuowen Gong, 37, as the victim in an East Vancouver homicide last year. Anyone with information is asked to call VPD Major Crime at 604-717-2500. https://t.co/b36aw568ac pic.twitter.com/rxP7Z8bvIs — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) January 5, 2023

Gong was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided any information regarding a suspect.

“It is unknown at this time what the motive was for this stabbing, and whether this was a random or targeted incident,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release.

“Until we know more, we’re encouraging people to be extra vigilant.”

Anyone with dashcam footage in the area of Graveley and Renfrew between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, or anyone with information that could assist investigators, is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

This killing was the 10th homicide in Vancouver for 2022.

