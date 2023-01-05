Vancouver police identify homicide victim in early November stabbing

Vancouver police have named 37-year-old Zhuowen Gong as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Nov. 2, 2022.
Officers were called to Renfrew and Gravely streets around 9:45 p.m. after reports a man had been stabbed.
Gong was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made and police have not provided any information regarding a suspect.
“It is unknown at this time what the motive was for this stabbing, and whether this was a random or targeted incident,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release.
“Until we know more, we’re encouraging people to be extra vigilant.”
Anyone with dashcam footage in the area of Graveley and Renfrew between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, or anyone with information that could assist investigators, is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.
This killing was the 10th homicide in Vancouver for 2022.
— with files from Global BC’s Amy Judd.
