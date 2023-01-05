Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police identify homicide victim in early November stabbing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 3:54 pm
Police have identified the victim of a homicide from a stabbing at Renfrew and Graveley streets. View image in full screen
Police have identified the victim of a homicide from a stabbing at Renfrew and Graveley streets. Global News

Vancouver police have named 37-year-old Zhuowen Gong as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Nov. 2, 2022.

Officers were called to Renfrew and Gravely streets around 9:45 p.m. after reports a man had been stabbed.

Story continues below advertisement

Gong was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided any information regarding a suspect.

Click to play video: '37-year-old man is dead in Vancouver’s 10th homicide this year'
37-year-old man is dead in Vancouver’s 10th homicide this year

“It is unknown at this time what the motive was for this stabbing, and whether this was a random or targeted incident,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release.

“Until we know more, we’re encouraging people to be extra vigilant.”

Read more: Suspect still on the loose after man fatally stabbed in East Vancouver

Anyone with dashcam footage in the area of Graveley and Renfrew between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, or anyone with information that could assist investigators, is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

Story continues below advertisement

This killing was the 10th homicide in Vancouver for 2022.

Click to play video: 'Premier addresses evidence handling by homicide investigators'
Premier addresses evidence handling by homicide investigators

— with files from Global BC’s Amy Judd.

Related News
vancouver policeVPDVancouver homicideBC homicideBC homicide victim namedVancouver homicide November 2Vancouver police name homicide victimVancovuer homicide victim named
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers