Crime

Parking lot stabbing now a homicide investigation: Penticton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 5:34 pm
Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle when another man approached him and started stabbing him. The suspect ran off and was not found. View image in full screen
Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle when another man approached him and started stabbing him. The suspect ran off and was not found. Global News

A man stabbed in the South Okanagan last weekend has died from his injuries, and police have elevated the investigation to a homicide.

Penticton RCMP were called to a parking lot on Martin Street on Saturday after a witness reported a stabbing around 5 p.m.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle when another man approached him and started stabbing him. The suspect ran off and was not found.

Read more: Person stabbed in targeted attack at Penticton parking lot: Police

On Sunday, police said the 61-year-old suspect was known to them and that he was expected to survive his injuries.

They called it a targeted attack and said there was no risk to the public.

On Thursday, though, police announced that the man had died.

Click to play video: '8 teen girls charged with second-degree murder in Toronto stabbing'
8 teen girls charged with second-degree murder in Toronto stabbing

“The family of the victim has been connected with RCMP Victim Services and are being supported through this tragic event,” said Const. Dayne Lyons.

“The investigation has made significant progress in the days since the initial incident. We are confident to say that the public is not at risk as our investigation continues.”

Police say the stabbing took place in a busy area with many businesses and passersby, and they are asking anyone who might have seen anything, or have dashcam video, to contact them at 250-492-4300.

Click to play video: '‘Friend’ of downtown stabbing victim says he was defending her prior to death'
‘Friend’ of downtown stabbing victim says he was defending her prior to death
CrimeRCMPOkanaganStabbingpentictonsouth okanaganHomicide Investigationpenticton rcmpPenticton crimepenticton stabbingparking lot stabbing
