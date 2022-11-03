Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect still on the loose after man fatally stabbed in East Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 3, 2022 2:53 pm
Vancouver police say a 37-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in East Vancouver Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say a 37-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in East Vancouver Wednesday night. Getty Images

Vancouver police say a 37-year-old man was stabbed and killed Wednesday night in what is now the city’s 10th homicide of 2022.

Officers were called to Renfrew and Graveley streets around 9:45 p.m. after reports a man had been stabbed.

He was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made and a suspect has not been located.

Click to play video: 'Fatal East Vancouver stabbing is Vancouver’s 6th homicide of 2022'
Fatal East Vancouver stabbing is Vancouver’s 6th homicide of 2022

Read more: B.C. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of longtime Vancouver businessman

Story continues below advertisement

“It is unknown at this time what the motive was for this stabbing, and whether this was a random or targeted incident,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release. “Until we know more, we’re encouraging people to be extra vigilant.”

Anyone with dashcam footage in the area of Graveley and Renfrew between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, or anyone with information that could assist investigators, is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

Vancouvervancouver policeVancouver homicideVancouver stabbingEast Vancouver stabbingVancouver homicide 2022vancouver man deadEast Vancovuer homicideVancouver 10th homicideVancouver homicide 2022 East VancouverVancouver stabbing Wednesday
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers