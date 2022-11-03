Suspect still on the loose after man fatally stabbed in East Vancouver

Vancouver police say a 37-year-old man was stabbed and killed Wednesday night in what is now the city’s 10th homicide of 2022.
Officers were called to Renfrew and Graveley streets around 9:45 p.m. after reports a man had been stabbed.
He was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made and a suspect has not been located.
“It is unknown at this time what the motive was for this stabbing, and whether this was a random or targeted incident,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said in a release. “Until we know more, we’re encouraging people to be extra vigilant.”
Anyone with dashcam footage in the area of Graveley and Renfrew between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, or anyone with information that could assist investigators, is asked to call the Vancouver police homicide unit at 604-717-2500.
