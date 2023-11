See more sharing options

Toronto police say two people have serious injuries after being shot in Scarborough on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue, near Brimley Road, just before 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics told Global News they transported two people in their 20s with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said a third victim suffered minor injuries.

No suspect description was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Shooting

Brimley Rd & Eglinton Ave E

1 am

– reports of a shooting

– police o/s

– locate 2 male victims in 20's w/gunshot wounds

– both transported to hospital w/non-life threatening injuries

– 3rd victim located w/minor injuries

– anyone w/info call 416-808-4100#GO2538882

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 2, 2023