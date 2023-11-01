Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

45-year-old man charged after attempt to steal an ambulance in Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 1:07 pm
Police have arrested and charged a 45-year-old after he attempted to steal an ambulance on Halloween night in Saskatoon to the 1100 block of 22nd Street. View image in full screen
Police have arrested and charged a 45-year-old after he attempted to steal an ambulance on Halloween night in Saskatoon to the 1100 block of 22nd Street. File Photo/ Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police arrested and charged a 45-year-old man after he attempted to steal an ambulance on Halloween night in Saskatoon.

Police stated they responded to a report of a suspicious person just before 9:30 p.m. on October 31, 2023, on the 1100 block of 22nd Street West.

“Paramedics with Medavie Health Services West reported that they had been attending to the patient of an unrelated incident alongside the ambulance when an uninvolved man got in and began to drive away, running over a paramedic’s foot,” Saskatoon Police Service stated.

Trending Now

The accused was quickly stopped by bystanders and removed from the ambulance before being arrested by police a short distance away.

As a result, the suspect has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices