45-year-old man charged after attempt to steal an ambulance in Saskatoon

Police arrested and charged a 45-year-old man after he attempted to steal an ambulance on Halloween night in Saskatoon.

Police stated they responded to a report of a suspicious person just before 9:30 p.m. on October 31, 2023, on the 1100 block of 22nd Street West.

“Paramedics with Medavie Health Services West reported that they had been attending to the patient of an unrelated incident alongside the ambulance when an uninvolved man got in and began to drive away, running over a paramedic’s foot,” Saskatoon Police Service stated.

The accused was quickly stopped by bystanders and removed from the ambulance before being arrested by police a short distance away.

As a result, the suspect has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.