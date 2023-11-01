Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Utility stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets also higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2023 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'Canada will officially be in a recession if downward data trends continue'
Canada will officially be in a recession if downward data trends continue
WATCH ABOVE: Canada will officially be in a recession if downward data trends continue
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in the utility stocks helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.75 points at 18,964.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 151.33 points at 33,204.20. The S&P 500 index was up 19.96 points at 4,213.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 76.93 points at 12,928.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.12 cents US compared with 72.09 cents US on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The December crude contract was up US$1.70 at US$82.72 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down five cents at US$3.53 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 50 cents at US$1,994.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.67 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices