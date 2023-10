See more sharing options

Police say an employee at a Guelph business defrauded the company of more than $16,000.

Investigators said they were contacted in September by the owner of the retailer to report that a woman had made more than 200 fraudulent transactions while she worked there for 15 months.

The accused reportedly processed returns as credits to her personal debit card.

On Friday, a 23-year-old was arrested and charged.

She’s scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Guelph Dec. 8.