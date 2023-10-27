Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect identified in south-end robbery, says London police

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 3:41 pm
generic london police cruiser View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The suspect in a south-end jewelry store robbery has been identified, but his whereabouts remain unknown according to London police.

Officers were initially called to a jewelry store in a shopping centre on Wellington Road around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said that the suspect damaged property with a sledgehammer, stole items from the store, and then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

In an update released Friday, police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Trent Throne of London.

The accused has been charged by way of warrant for armed robbery.

According to police, the accused is described as a white male, approximately five-feet-six-inches tall and 161 lbs, with a slim build, brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes.

Story continues below advertisement
Trent Thorne, 23, of London, Ont.
Trent Thorne, 23, of London, Ont. London Police Service
Trending Now

The public is advised not to approach the accused and contact 911 immediately.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices