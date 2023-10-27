Suspect identified in south-end robbery, says London police

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in a south-end jewelry store robbery has been identified, but his whereabouts remain unknown according to London police.

Officers were initially called to a jewelry store in a shopping centre on Wellington Road around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said that the suspect damaged property with a sledgehammer, stole items from the store, and then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

In an update released Friday, police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Trent Throne of London.

The accused has been charged by way of warrant for armed robbery.

According to police, the accused is described as a white male, approximately five-feet-six-inches tall and 161 lbs, with a slim build, brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Trent Thorne, 23, of London, Ont. London Police Service

The public is advised not to approach the accused and contact 911 immediately.

The investigation remains ongoing.