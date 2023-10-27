Suspect identified in south-end robbery, says London police

The suspect in a south-end jewelry store robbery has been identified, but his whereabouts remain unknown according to London police.
Officers were initially called to a jewelry store in a shopping centre on Wellington Road around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators said that the suspect damaged property with a sledgehammer, stole items from the store, and then fled on foot.
No injuries were reported.
In an update released Friday, police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Trent Throne of London.
The accused has been charged by way of warrant for armed robbery.
According to police, the accused is described as a white male, approximately five-feet-six-inches tall and 161 lbs, with a slim build, brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes.
The public is advised not to approach the accused and contact 911 immediately.
The investigation remains ongoing.
