Southeast Calgary road closed after officer minorly injured in vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

A southeast Calgary road is closed after a police officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 90th Avenue and 52nd Street Southeast, located in the neighbourhood of South Foothills. According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, an unmarked police vehicle was involved in the collision.

Police closed off the area and said traffic would be disrupted between 60th Avenue and 52nd Street Southeast.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Police continue to respond to a two-vehicle collision in the area of 90 Avenue & 52 Street S.E. Traffic is expected to be disrupted between 60 Street & 52 Street S.E. Please avoid the area & use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/D0U2CyV75H — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 25, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

A police officer was sent to hospital as a precaution for minor injuries, the CPS spokesperson said. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the collision at this time, police said.