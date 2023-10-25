Menu

Traffic

Southeast Calgary road closed after officer minorly injured in vehicle crash

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted October 25, 2023 5:02 pm
A southeast Calgary is closed after a police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.
A southeast Calgary road is closed after a police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. Global News
A southeast Calgary road is closed after a police officer was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of 90th Avenue and 52nd Street Southeast, located in the neighbourhood of South Foothills. According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, an unmarked police vehicle was involved in the collision.

Police closed off the area and said traffic would be disrupted between 60th Avenue and 52nd Street Southeast.

A police officer was sent to hospital as a precaution for minor injuries, the CPS spokesperson said. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the collision at this time, police said.

