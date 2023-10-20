Menu

Crime

SIU clears Peel police officer for discharging firearm at driver

By Stewart Lewis Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 5:57 pm
A Peel police officer has been cleared for an incident during which he discharged his firearm. View image in full screen
A Peel police officer has been cleared for an incident during which he discharged his firearm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has decided there are no reasonable grounds to charge a Peel Regional Police officer with a criminal offence in connection with shooting his gun at a 36-year-old man in Mississauga in June.

The round missed its target and struck a civilian vehicle.

On June 24, the SIU says two plainclothes police officers stopped on Highway 403 with the intention of aiding a motorist who had stopped.

However, the driver came at one of the officers while swinging a hammer. The officer fired a single shot, missing his target.

The full SIU report can be read online.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

