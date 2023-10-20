SIU clears Peel police officer for discharging firearm at driver

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has decided there are no reasonable grounds to charge a Peel Regional Police officer with a criminal offence in connection with shooting his gun at a 36-year-old man in Mississauga in June.
The round missed its target and struck a civilian vehicle.
On June 24, the SIU says two plainclothes police officers stopped on Highway 403 with the intention of aiding a motorist who had stopped.
However, the driver came at one of the officers while swinging a hammer. The officer fired a single shot, missing his target.
The full SIU report can be read online.
