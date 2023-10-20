SIU clears Peel police officer for discharging firearm at driver

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has decided there are no reasonable grounds to charge a Peel Regional Police officer with a criminal offence in connection with shooting his gun at a 36-year-old man in Mississauga in June.

The round missed its target and struck a civilian vehicle.

On June 24, the SIU says two plainclothes police officers stopped on Highway 403 with the intention of aiding a motorist who had stopped.

However, the driver came at one of the officers while swinging a hammer. The officer fired a single shot, missing his target.

The full SIU report can be read online.