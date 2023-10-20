Teen dies days after hit by vehicle while fleeing police at Canada’s Wonderland: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit says a teenager has died in hospital nearly a week after he was hit by a vehicle after running from police at Canada’s Wonderland.

On Oct. 13, the SIU, which is Ontario’s civilian police watchdog, said a York Regional Police officer was patrolling the parking lot of the theme park in Vaughan when “he observed a teenager behaving suspiciously in the lot.”

When the officer got out of the police vehicle, the teenager fled and the officer chased the teen on foot, the watchdog said.

The teen was then struck by a vehicle on Jane Street between Norwood Avenue and Avro Road, the SIU said.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

In an update, the SIU told Global News the teen died in hospital from his injuries on Thursday — six days after the incident.