Traffic

Driver dead after 3-vehicle crash in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 7:10 am
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. View image in full screen
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. Peel Paramedics / Twitter
Peel Paramedics say a driver has died after a three-vehicle crash in Brampton early Friday.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at Mayfield Road and Goreway Drive.

Paramedics said the crash involved three vehicles — two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

One of the transport truck drivers was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and the other driver refused medical assessment.

