Driver dead after 3-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel Paramedics say a driver has died after a three-vehicle crash in Brampton early Friday.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at Mayfield Road and Goreway Drive.

Paramedics said the crash involved three vehicles — two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

One of the transport truck drivers was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and the other driver refused medical assessment.

Just before 5am this morning, #CaledonOPP and emergency crews responded to a 3-vehicle collision on Mayfield Rd. One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mayfield is currently closed between Goreway Dr and McVean Dr. Please avoid the area.@TownOfCaledon ^jb pic.twitter.com/filoFj6ymd — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 20, 2023