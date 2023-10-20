Driver dead after 3-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel Paramedics say a driver has died after a three-vehicle crash in Brampton early Friday.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at Mayfield Road and Goreway Drive.
Paramedics said the crash involved three vehicles — two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.
One of the transport truck drivers was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and the other driver refused medical assessment.
