Defensive struggles continue for Jets in 5-3 loss to Golden Knights

The Winnipeg Jets did something Thursday that no other team had done this NHL season: score three times on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Unfortunately, their league-worst goals against average didn’t get any better in a 5-3 loss that drops the Jets to 1-3 and improves the record of the defending Stanley Cup champions to 5-0.

After getting trounced by the Kings Tuesday night, the Jets wasted no time getting on the board in this one.

Josh Morrissey skated the puck into the Vegas zone and sent a seemingly harmless shot on goal, but Logan Thompson gave up a juicy rebound that landed right on the stick of Alex Iafallo, who buried it past Thompson to open the scoring just 90 seconds in.

The Jets were the stronger team to start but as the period wore on, the Golden Knights began to get their footing as they played their first game outside of the Pacific time zone this season.

Vegas earned the first power play of the game when Logan Stanley, in the lineup because Nate Schmidt was healthy-scratched, was called for high-sticking.

The Golden Knights took advantage when Jonathan Marchessault’s one-timer from the slot beat Laurent Brossoit with 2:18 to go in the opening frame.

Winnipeg nearly regained the lead in the final minute as Cole Perfetti tried to bury a rebound from just outside the crease, reminiscent of the Jets’ first goal of the night. But this time, Thompson made a spectacular save, using his paddle to block it away and keep the game tied through 20 minutes.

The Jets held a 12-10 edge in shots after one but Vegas grabbed the lead early in the second.

Dylan DeMelo turned the puck over at the Winnipeg blue line, allowing an odd-man rush for Vegas. Mark Stone slid the puck to Brett Howden as he charged towards the net and the Oakbank native steered it into a yawning cage to put Vegas ahead just 49 seconds in to the period.

It remained 2-1 until the 15:27 mark of the frame when the Knights won numerous puck battles in the Winnipeg end, leading to an Alec Martinez goal that extended the lead.

The Jets needed a spark and they got it less than a minute later. Vladislav Namestnikov made a nice move in the slot before he slid the puck to Perfetti, who deposited it past Thompson to cut the lead in half through 40 minutes.

Winnipeg nearly got the equalizer early in the third but again Thompson took a goal away when he made a sprawling blocker save in desperation to deny Iafallo on the doorstep.

With just under nine minutes left, the Jets were given a second power play of the night thanks to a very questionable holding call on Ivan Barbashev and they cashed in immediately.

Nikolaj Ehlers sent the puck to the corner where Mark Scheifele found Iafallo parked in the slot and this time he buried it past Thompson for his second of the night to even the score.

But with 5:44 to go, Iafallo was called for slashing, giving Vegas a great chance to regain the lead and they made no mistake.

Mason Appleton nearly got to a loose puck to clear it but as he dove to knock it out of the zone, Stone tied up his stick to ensure he couldn’t get to it.

Moments later, Jack Eichel roofed one over Brossoit’s shoulder to put Vegas back in front as the crowd booed what they thought was a missed call.

Any late Winnipeg push was squashed when Nicolas Roy scored an empty-netter with 64 seconds to go.

Thompson was the difference in the game, turning aside 36 shots for the win while Brossoit stopped 22 shots in his first start of the season.

The Jets will now head to Edmonton for a date with the Oilers Saturday night, who are also off to a 1-3 start.