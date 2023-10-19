Menu

Traffic

Massey Tunnel replacement project moves into next phase

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 19, 2023 11:59 am
Click to play video: 'B.C. still hopeful Ottawa will help with Massey Tunnel replacement'
B.C. still hopeful Ottawa will help with Massey Tunnel replacement
The B.C. government is still optimistic Ottawa will come to the table to help fund one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the province. But as legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey reports, the Massey Tunnel project wasn't specifically mentioned. – Mar 29, 2023
The next phase of the Massey Tunnel mega-project has begun as the B.C. government is asking for three groups of companies to submit proposals.

The three bid teams are companies that have banded together to procure the project and will submit their proposals for the “competitive selection” process for a Design Early Works Agreement.

“We are moving ahead on delivering improvements for the thousands of people who rely on this crossing each day and for better goods movement across the region,” said Rob Fleming, B.C. minister of transportation and infrastructure.

Click to play video: 'City of Delta says overpass removed from Massey Tunnel replacement project plans'
City of Delta says overpass removed from Massey Tunnel replacement project plans
“Advancing the new tunnel will also increase trade to the United States and support a vital link to Vancouver International Airport.”

The Massel Tunnel replacement will be a toll-free, eight-lane tunnel, which is expected to greatly improve travel along Highway 99 between Richmond and Delta. The new tunnel will also feature a separate multi-use path to support pedestrians, cyclists and other active transportation options.

After the proposals are submitted, the province will then select a bid team, which is expected to take place by spring 2024.

