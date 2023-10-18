Winnipeg police bust stolen car thieves with guns: 2 suspects in custody

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested two people in connection with a stolen car containing guns.

On Monday, at 11 a.m. police say they went to the 100 block of Kane Avenue responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle containing two people.

Officers found a parked 2021 Hyundai Tucson, which they say was previously reported stolen from a local dealership on Oct. 12.

Police say officers quickly arrested a woman and a man in connection with the incident. Officers searched the woman and seized the stolen vehicle’s key fob as well as 15 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition.

A search of the vehicle produced a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and a sword, which officers also seized as evidence.

A 23-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man both from Winnipeg have been arrested and are facing many weapons and theft charges between them.