Crime

Winnipeg police bust stolen car thieves with guns: 2 suspects in custody

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 18, 2023 2:56 pm
FILE - A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. A 20-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing assault and weapons charges after a man was cut and a woman was threatened at a coffee shop. View image in full screen
FILE - A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. A 20-year-old Winnipeg woman is facing assault and weapons charges after a man was cut and a woman was threatened at a coffee shop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Winnipeg police say they have arrested two people in connection with a stolen car containing guns.

On Monday, at 11 a.m. police say they went to the 100 block of Kane Avenue responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle containing two people.

Officers found a parked 2021 Hyundai Tucson, which they say was previously reported stolen from a local dealership on Oct. 12.

Police say officers quickly arrested a woman and a man in connection with the incident. Officers searched the woman and seized the stolen vehicle’s key fob as well as 15 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition.

A search of the vehicle produced a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and a sword, which officers also seized as evidence.

A 23-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man both from Winnipeg have been arrested and are facing many weapons and theft charges between them.

