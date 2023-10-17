Menu

Stunting a suspected factor in Memorial Drive crash that left motorcyclist dead

By Ryan White Global News
Posted October 17, 2023 4:44 pm
A semi on Memorial Drive, near the Centre Street Bridge, following a fatal crash that claimed a motorcyclist. View image in full screen
A semi on Memorial Drive, near the Centre Street Bridge, following a fatal crash that claimed a motorcyclist. Global News
One person is dead following an early afternoon crash on Memorial Drive near the Centre Street Bridge.

Stuart Brideaux, EMS public education officer, confirmed to Global News that emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive, just west of Centre Street, at around 1:50 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a transport truck.

An adult motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a stalled semi-truck was parked in the curb lane when it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle. Investigators believe the motorcyclist had been stunting alongside another motorist when the collision occurred.

Memorial Drive was closed in both directions near the crash site.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or witnessed the collision is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

A motorcyclist is dead following a Tuesday afternoon crash in the eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive approach the Centre Street Bridge. View image in full screen
A motorcyclist is dead following a Tuesday afternoon crash in the eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive approach the Centre Street Bridge. X/YYC Transportation
More to come…

