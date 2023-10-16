Calgary police seek information in Glenbrook sexual assault

Calgary police are looking for help identifying a man they believe sexually assaulted a woman in September in Glenbrook.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, a woman was leaving a store at the Richmond Square shopping centre when a man unknown to her asked to take a picture. The woman agreed to the photo and the man proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner without her consent, police said.

CPS said the woman was able to flee to a nearby store to get help.

The suspect is described as approximately 35 years old with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes. The man was wearing a black and white striped shirt, black sweatpants, a dark watch on his left wrist and silver bracelet on his right wrist at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.