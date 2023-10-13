Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

$20K worth of jewelry stolen from home in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 10:24 am
Peterborough police are investigating the reported theft of $20,000 worth of jewelry from a residence in early October. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating the reported theft of $20,000 worth of jewelry from a residence in early October. Peterborough Police Service
Police are investigating the reported theft of a large quantity of jewelry from a residence in Peterborough, Ont., last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Thursday, officers were informed of a break-in and theft at a residence in the area of Donegal and Bellevue streets. Police say approximately $20,000 in jewelry was reported stolen.

It’s believed the incident occurred sometime between Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Community partners share mixed reactions to Peterborough police’s new zero-tolerance approach'
Community partners share mixed reactions to Peterborough police’s new zero-tolerance approach
Related News
