Street-level robbery call in downtown Peterborough leads to arrest of 2: police

Two men are facing charges following a reported street-level armed robbery in downtown Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the robbery involving a knife in the area of Aylmer and Hunter streets.

Officers located two suspects who fled — one on foot, one on a bicycle. Police service dog Gryphon was deployed and the one suspect who fled on foot stopped, following a bark and hold command, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and found in possession of a pocketknife and several ID and credit cards not belonging to the man.

The 28-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, fraud under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 9.

Police say officers eventually caught and arrested the second suspect on the bicycle in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets. He was found in possession of a knife. Police also determined he was wanted on three warrants in connection with incidents in August and September.

The 26-year-old Peterborough man was arrested on the strength of the warrants. He is being held in custody and will appear in court on Thursday.

Police say their investigation into the original call for service about a robbery is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Ppolice at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.