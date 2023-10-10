2 suspects sought following weekend stabbing in downtown Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two suspects following an assault in downtown Peterborough, Ont., early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service around 2 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the area of King and George streets where they found a male with stab wounds.

He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators learned the victim had been approached by a female asking for help for an altercation. When he attempted to help, he was assaulted, police said.

Police are seeking two male suspects. One was wearing a Raptors jersey and a black hat. A second taller suspect was wearing a black hoodie.

Both suspects were last seen heading along King Street toward Millennium Park.

A search of the area was conducted by officers and the canine unit, but the suspects were not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.