2 suspects sought following weekend stabbing in downtown Peterborough: police

Police are looking for two suspects following an assault in downtown Peterborough, Ont., early Saturday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service around 2 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the area of King and George streets where they found a male with stab wounds.
He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators learned the victim had been approached by a female asking for help for an altercation. When he attempted to help, he was assaulted, police said.
Police are seeking two male suspects. One was wearing a Raptors jersey and a black hat. A second taller suspect was wearing a black hoodie.
Both suspects were last seen heading along King Street toward Millennium Park.
A search of the area was conducted by officers and the canine unit, but the suspects were not located.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.
