Crime

2 suspects sought following weekend stabbing in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 10:39 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating an assault in the downtown on Oct. 7 after a victim was found with stab wounds. Peterborough Police Service
Police are looking for two suspects following an assault in downtown Peterborough, Ont., early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service around 2 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the area of King and George streets where they found a male with stab wounds.

He was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators learned the victim had been approached by a female asking for help for an altercation. When he attempted to help, he was assaulted, police said.

Police are seeking two male suspects. One was wearing a Raptors jersey and a black hat. A second taller suspect was wearing a black hoodie.

Both suspects were last seen heading along King Street toward Millennium Park.

A search of the area was conducted by officers and the canine unit, but the suspects were not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

