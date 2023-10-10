Peterborough man charged with sexual assault in Port Hope area: OPP

See more sharing options

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces charges following a domestic incident in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont. on Monday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at a property on Highway 401 in the municipality.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man from Peterborough who was charged with sexual assault, spousal assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 22.

OPP say resources are available to victims of sexual assault and they are advised to contact the Victim Services of Peterborough Northumberland at 1-888-822-7729. OPP say if you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.