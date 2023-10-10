Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with sexual assault in Port Hope area: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 10, 2023 1:05 pm
Northumberland OPP arrested a man from Peterborough following a domestic incident in the Port Hope area on Oct. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP arrested a man from Peterborough following a domestic incident in the Port Hope area on Oct. 9, 2023. Global News
A Peterborough, Ont., man faces charges following a domestic incident in the Municipality of Port Hope, Ont. on Monday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 7:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at a property on Highway 401 in the municipality.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man from Peterborough who was charged with sexual assault, spousal assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 22.

OPP say resources are available to victims of sexual assault and they are advised to contact the Victim Services of Peterborough Northumberland at 1-888-822-7729. OPP say if you are in an immediate crisis, dial 911.

