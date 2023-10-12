B.C. Jewish group raises security concerns as ex-Hamas leader calls for protests

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver-area Jewish organization is raising safety concerns amid reports Hamas has called for a day of action on Friday amid the escalating conflict in Israel and Palestine.

In a community security update posted to its website, the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver said it was taking the reports “very seriously.”

“Our understanding is that Hamas is calling for violence in Israel, the West Bank, and around the world under the guise of showing solidarity with Palestinians,” the organization wrote.

4:23 Israeli Prime Minister declares the country ‘at war’

The bulletin came after former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal called for protests across the Muslim world in support of Palestinians.

Story continues below advertisement

“[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,” Meshaal said in a recorded statement.

“To all scholars who teach jihad… to all who teach and learn, this is a moment for the application (of theories),” he added.

The Jewish federation said it was working closely with police and was taking proactive security measures at high-profile locations, including schools, synagogues and the Jewish Community Centre.

“We are confident here in the Jewish community that, with our partners in law enforcement, we have great thanks to Vancouver police, RCMP, working together with them, with the federal government, with the provincial government, we are safe,” Jewish Federation CEO Ezra Shanken told Global News.

“I also think it’s very important that we show these individuals we are not going to fear (them).”

3:10 Military to start flying Canadians out of Israel this week

The organization has also urged the community not to engage with protesters, to be aware of their surroundings, and to report anything suspicious police.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police Sgt. Steve Addison said it was aware of safety concerns and was stepping up police presence at key locations.

“We take all of those concerns very seriously. We are continuing to work with community members, other law enforcement agencies, faith leaders, to make sure everyone feels supported and everyone continues to feel safe,” Addison said.

“While there is no specific threat we are aware of here in Vancouver, the situation is obviously evolving and our job is to ensure we are current and updated, so we are continuously monitoring the situation.”

2:04 Rally for solidarity with Israel draws thousands in Vancouver

Police, he said, were doing continuous risk assessments and would respond to any public safety concerns that arise.

Jewish organizations elsewhere in Canada, including the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, have issued their own security updates.

Story continues below advertisement

“Extra attention should be paid by Jewish institutions to ensuring all security protocols are being followed, particularly regarding access controls and doors that should remain locked,” the group wrote.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the national Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said Meshaal’s call is “meant to disrupt everyday life and cause extreme fear, regardless of whether they result in any incidents.”

“CIJA has been in touch with law enforcement across the country to ensure the safety and security of Canada’s Jewish community,” it said. “We remind all to exercise an increased degree of vigilance.”

1:55 Pro-Palestine rally held in Vancouver Monday

The concerns come in the wake of Hamas’ deadly surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, in which hundreds of civilians were slaughtered and dozens more abducted. Hamas is listed as a terror group by Canada, the United States and Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

Israeli officials estimate about 1,200 people have been killed on its side, while more than 1,350 people have been killed in Gaza, according to authorities there.

– With files from Global’s Aaron D’Andrea