Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

City to look into cause of train derailment in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 12, 2023 4:40 pm
The train tracks at Edinburgh Road and Speedvale Avenue in Guelph should be fixed this weekend, the city said. View image in full screen
The train tracks at Edinburgh Road and Speedvale Avenue in Guelph should be fixed this weekend, the city said. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
No injuries and or environmental damage have been discovered since a train derailment occurred in an industrial section of Guelph.

Two hopper cars were found on their sides around the noon hour Wednesday.

The derailment happened on a spur owned by the City’s Guelph Junction Railway near Dawson Road and Woodlawn Road West.

“Dawson Road was closed for about an hour until the cars were relocated,” said Antti Vilkko, the City of Guelph’s manager of infrastructure, development and enterprise.

He said the cars contained plastic pellets that were not considered toxic. One business was affected by the derailment, but Vilkko said the city is working with the company to find alternate routes.

As of Thursday, crews were in the process of clearing the derailment.

“We had a company come in the morning to start with the rerailing process,” Vilkko said. “We are in the process of unloading some of the product inside the two cars to lighten the load.”

Vilkko said once crews finish clearing the site, they will be able to investigate the cause of the derailment.

 

