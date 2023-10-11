S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Strength in the technology, telecommunications and financial sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.36 points at 19,561.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.11 points at 33,713.19. The S&P 500 index was up 2.15 points at 4,360.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 62.03 points at 13,624.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.47 cents US compared with 73.58 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude oil contract was down US$2.63 at US$83.34 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$3.25 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.20 at US$1,884.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.62 a pound.