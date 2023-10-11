Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2023 11:43 am
The S&P/TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P/TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Strength in the technology, telecommunications and financial sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 60.36 points at 19,561.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.11 points at 33,713.19. The S&P 500 index was up 2.15 points at 4,360.39, while the Nasdaq composite was up 62.03 points at 13,624.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.47 cents US compared with 73.58 cents US on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The November crude oil contract was down US$2.63 at US$83.34 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$3.25 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$9.20 at US$1,884.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.62 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices