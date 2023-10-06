Menu

Traffic

Work starts on Trans-Canada Highway upgrades near Salmon Arm

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 6, 2023 6:21 pm
An artist’s conception of what the completed upgrades will look like. View image in full screen
An artist’s conception of what the completed upgrades will look like. Ministry of Transportation
Construction has begun on improving a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The upgrades will see a two-lane section in the Shuswap widened to four lanes, along with an overpass being replaced and frontage roads being constructed.

The work will take place between Ford Road and Tappen Valley Road, located between Chase and Salmon Arm.

In all, crews will be upgrading 4.3 kilometres of road, with work expected to be completed in 2026.

“Upgrading this portion of the highway to four lanes and replacing the outdated infrastructure will allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s minister of transportation.

“Communities will be better connected, and businesses will be better able to move their products throughout the province and through B.C.”

During construction, efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions. Work will require three construction seasons and is expected to be complete in 2026.

The province said part of the highway runs through a First Nation — Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw, formerly the Little Shuswap Lake Band.

The project is estimated at $243 million and is part of a provincial initiative to improve the Trans-Canada Highway from Kamloops to the Alberta border.

