‘He was larger than life’: Roughriders legend George Reed celebrated on Friday

A celebration of life for Saskatchewan Roughriders legend George Reed took place in Regina on Friday.

The running back was 83 years old when he died on Sunday. Hundreds of community members gathered in Regina to celebrate his life.

“Thank you for remembering not only number 34, not only George, but my dad,” Reed’s daughter Georgette said on Friday.

She described him as proud, resilient and strong and said she would always remember his great sense of humour and love for vanilla milkshakes.

Georgette said her father taught her to always try her best and “to never look down on anybody unless you were lending a hand to help them up and do whatever you could to just show people there is goodness out there.”

She said he was proud of what he did for the province.

“Dad was so proud to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider. He was so proud to be a resident of Saskatchewan.”

Shortly after his death, the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation created the George Reed Legacy Fund.

The fund, which supports Special Olympics Saskatchewan and Mother Teresa Middle School, will take on the work of the George Reed Foundation and continue Reed’s legacy in the province.

While Reed will be remembered as one of the CFL’s most impressive players, it’s his off-the-field work that people say is what mattered.

“He was larger than life,” said Reed’s friend Mike Smith. “I can’t think of a better figure that represents Saskatchewan as well as George did.”

Smith said Reed was an amazing storyteller.

“He was just so friendly and had such a calming effect. He made time for everyone and was just a very special human being.”

Reed’s friend Steve Helfrick said he was extremely selfless.

“He was a man that spent so much time giving to others all the time. He never let up. It was his fellowship and his giving nature. He would walk into a place and everybody knew him, absolutely everybody knew him and wanted to get his autograph.”

Oct. 7 will now be known as George Reed Day.

On Saturday, the Riders will take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Mosaic Stadium and Reed will be honoured throughout the game.

Reed will be honoured in a ceremony shortly before kickoff and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 4:50 p.m. to say goodbye and to celebrate a man many call one of the greatest running backs of all time.