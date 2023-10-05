Oct. 7 proclaimed George Reed Day in honour of the late Saskatchewan Roughrider

Send this page to someone via email

Oct. 7 has officially been proclaimed George Reed Day by the provincial government, in honour of the Saskatchewan Roughriders legend.

“George has contributed so much to our province,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said. “He always found time to recognize others and help his community in any way he could. As we mourn this loss, we must also take time and celebrate his life and accomplishments.”

A book of condolences has been set up in the Saskatchewan Legislative main foyer and was signed Thursday by members of the Legislative Assembly and Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds.

The public is able to sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the foyer where it will be until the end of Oct. 13. It will then be presented to the Reed family.

“This is a sad week for the Roughriders, for football, and for Saskatchewan,” said Laura Ross, culture and sports minister. “For decades, George was a household name and a legend in his own right. We thank George for his dedication and devotion to making his community better.”

The book of condolences will also be available to sign tomorrow, Oct. 6, at George Reed’s Celebration of Life hosted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders at the Viterra International Trade Centre in Regina.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the ceremony ends at 3 p.m.

People attending are asked to wear green in honour of the Roughrider legend, and the service will be livestreamed.

“George was a giant for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and for the province of Saskatchewan, known for his hard work on the football field and his giving spirit in the community,” Reynolds said.

“We will miss George greatly, but we will always cherish his memory and remember everything he did to make Saskatchewan a better place.”