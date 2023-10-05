Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Complainant in Nygard trial says door in bedroom suite would not open for her

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2023 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'The first complainant in the Peter Nygard sex assault trial says she was afraid to pursue charges after going to police in 1998'
The first complainant in the Peter Nygard sex assault trial says she was afraid to pursue charges after going to police in 1998
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman who has accused Peter Nygard of sexual assault says she told the former fashion mogul she was “really uncomfortable” that a keypad-operated door to a bedroom suite at his Toronto headquarters did not open for her.

The complainant has told jurors that Nygard was able to open the door to the suite but she was unable to when she tried, before they spent time in the room where she alleges she was sexually assaulted.

Nygard, the founder of a now-defunct international women’s clothing company, is accused of using his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

His trial has heard that the woman – the first of five complainants in the case –met Nygard for a Rolling Stones concert in Toronto in the late ’80s before being led back to the private suite, where she alleges she was trapped and attacked.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The woman told jurors there was no handle on the door but Nygard’s lawyer says that’s inconsistent with her telling police she wasn’t sure if there was a handle.

Nygard’s defence lawyer Brian Greenspan is cross-examining the woman and has been attempting to highlight apparent inconsistencies between her police statements, testimony and memory of the alleged incident.

The woman alleges Nygard instructed her to make him a sandwich in the suite before he became uncharacteristically angry, pinned her to the bed, undressed and raped her.

More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices