Crime

French tutor charged after sex assault against child: York police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 5, 2023 12:34 pm
Ali Hatami Zonooz, 55, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. View image in full screen
Ali Hatami Zonooz, 55, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. Handout / York Regional Police
A French tutor is facing charges in connection with an alleged sex assault against a child, York Regional Police say.

Police said in a news release Thursday that on Sept. 29, officers received a report of a sex assault against a child under the age of 12 that allegedly occurred during private sessions with a tutor.

On Monday, a 55-year-old Richmond Hill man was charged in connection with the case.

Ali Hatami Zonooz has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said investigators believe there may be more victims and asked that anyone with information come forward.

