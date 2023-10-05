French tutor charged after sex assault against child: York police

A French tutor is facing charges in connection with an alleged sex assault against a child, York Regional Police say.
Police said in a news release Thursday that on Sept. 29, officers received a report of a sex assault against a child under the age of 12 that allegedly occurred during private sessions with a tutor.
On Monday, a 55-year-old Richmond Hill man was charged in connection with the case.
Trending Now
Ali Hatami Zonooz has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
Police said investigators believe there may be more victims and asked that anyone with information come forward.
More on Crime
- How a Canadian businessman, his lab got caught in U.S. fentanyl crackdown
- 60 kg of magic mushrooms, 200 kg of marijuana seized as RCMP raid 3 Ontario properties
- Missing girl, 9, found thanks to kidnapper’s fingerprint on ransom note
- U.S. announces indictments, sanctions against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers
Comments