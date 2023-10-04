Landmark Nanaimo-area farmer’s market burns down, leaving a ‘lot of great memories’

A historic, family-run farmer’s market north of Ladysmith, B.C. burned down on Wednesday morning after more than 40 years of serving customers in the area.

The Cassidy Farm Market and Deli has had different names and owners over the decades, but its relationship with the community has never changed, according to owner Grant Fong.

“I think a lot of people in the area, they grew up with the market here in the summertime with all the fruit and ice cream, and all the sandwiches,” he said, standing outside of the torched stalls.

“We watched customers grow up here, so I think there are a lot of great memories. My kids worked here when they were growing up. The Johnsons and their kids worked here as well so a lot of memories for both our families. We’re really sad to see it have to end this way.”

Story continues below advertisement

No one was injured in the fire, and that’s the important part, he added. He thanked all the first responders who secured the scene.

1:46 Investigators trying to determine source of Kerrisdale fire

According to Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ron Gueulette, the fire began before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The market faces Highway 1, resulting in a southbound lane closure as crews worked to douse the flames.

“It looks like (a total write-off). I’ve contacted the Office of the Fire Commissioner to send up a fire investigator to help with the investigation,” Gueulette said. “No cause at this point, doesn’t look suspicious.”

Grant said he’s still waiting for more information before determining whether to rebuild the market.

2:07 Beloved Ladysmith heritage barn burned down

The Cassidy Farm Market and Deli has operated as a farmer’s market since 1979, but Grant said he thinks the building is much older, having found a newspaper in the building dated from 1931.

Story continues below advertisement

“Been a farmer’s market for almost 50 years now. Before that I think it was a repair shop. I think at one time it was a greenhouse. We think the building is at least 90 years old,” he said.

“So there’s quite a bit of history in the building.”

The space was operated by the Johnson family prior to the Grant family. Last year, Grant said he leased the market to two farmers-turned market entrepreneurs, who now run it. They named it the Stray Coastal Moat Farm Market, “a nod to the wild coastline that surrounds us, life on the island, and because we tend to have a place for anyone that needs a place to go,” according to its website.

“These are material things. They can be replaced,” Grant said. “We’ll always have the memories.”