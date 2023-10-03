Alleged serial vandal charged in relation to Vancouver Chinatown graffiti incidents

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with eight counts of mischief related to vandalism in Vancouver’s Chinatown.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the incidents are said to have taken place between Jan. 2 and Feb. 1. Four counts are related to writing graffiti in various locations, three are related to graffiti on cultural property, and one is related to the defacing of a war memorial.

The man appeared in court on Tuesday, and his case has been adjourned until Oct. 24.

On Feb. 2, Vancouver police said they had arrested a man in connection with recent instances of vandalism in the historic neighbourhood. Since 2019, the force has noted a 455-per-cent increase in reported graffiti.

Two major vandalism incidents within the last few days targeting the Chinese Cultural Centre. Another fire set in the same area this AM forcing staff evacuation & deliberate defacing of guardian lions. #vanpoli #chinatownyvr pic.twitter.com/kgiL5NOvw5 — Lorraine Lowe (@lorrainelowe_) April 13, 2023

In May, Chinatown received $2.2 million in provincial funds to reshape and revitalize its shops, streets, décor and infrastructure, as well as nearly $390,000 in municipal grants to support graffiti removal and other initiatives. Ottawa also contributed $1.8 million in February to help upgrade infrastructure, enhance landmarks and improve tourism opportunities.

The neighbourhood is considered a National Historic Site of Canada.

Since 2022, Vancouver’s city council has been working toward obtaining a UNESCO World Heritage designation as well.