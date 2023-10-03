Menu

Crime

Alleged serial vandal charged in relation to Vancouver Chinatown graffiti incidents

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 8:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s Chinatown battling back against random attacks, graffiti vandalism'
Vancouver’s Chinatown battling back against random attacks, graffiti vandalism
With crime and public safety key issues in this municipal election, Vancouver's Chinatown is not waiting for a new civic government to take action. As Kristen Robinson reports, the community is fighting back against random attacks and graffiti vandalism. – Oct 15, 2022
A man has been charged with eight counts of mischief related to vandalism in Vancouver’s Chinatown.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the incidents are said to have taken place between Jan. 2 and Feb. 1. Four counts are related to writing graffiti in various locations, three are related to graffiti on cultural property, and one is related to the defacing of a war memorial.

The man appeared in court on Tuesday, and his case has been adjourned until Oct. 24.

On Feb. 2, Vancouver police said they had arrested a man in connection with recent instances of vandalism in the historic neighbourhood. Since 2019, the force has noted a 455-per-cent increase in reported graffiti.

In May, Chinatown received $2.2 million in provincial funds to reshape and revitalize its shops, streets, décor and infrastructure, as well as nearly $390,000 in municipal grants to support graffiti removal and other initiatives. Ottawa also contributed $1.8 million in February to help upgrade infrastructure, enhance landmarks and improve tourism opportunities.

The neighbourhood is considered a National Historic Site of Canada.

Since 2022, Vancouver’s city council has been working toward obtaining a UNESCO World Heritage designation as well.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver City Council approves plan to revitalize Chinatown'
Vancouver City Council approves plan to revitalize Chinatown

 

