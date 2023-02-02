Vancouver police arrest suspected Chinatown vandal

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver police investigation has led to the arrest of a suspected vandal.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for multiple acts of mischief throughout Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

“We’ve been listening closely to residents and business owners who have concerns about increasing street violence, disorder and vandalism in Chinatown,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“While there is no quick fix, we’ve been working hard to investigate crimes and apprehend people responsible for making the community feel less safe.”

A number of break-ins, vandalism and assaults have been widely reported in the neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police said the arrest comes amid a boom of vandalism in the downtown Vancouver neighbourhood. Since 2019, police said there’s been a rise of 455 per cent in reported graffiti.

“Officers patrolling the neighbourhood arrested the vandal – a man in his 60s – Wednesday afternoon, after he allegedly wrote graffiti on a building near Abbott and West Pender Street, then tagged a sign near Main and Keefer Street,” Addison said in a release.

“Investigators believe the suspect may be responsible for defacing other properties and landmarks throughout the neighbourhood, and are now investigating further.”

The suspect is expected to be formally charged in court in July.