Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Plan to revitalize Vancouver’s Chinatown goes before council Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 17, 2023 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver set to vote on ‘Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan’'
Vancouver set to vote on ‘Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan’
WATCH: Vancouver City Council is scheduled to vote on a $2-million plan to tackle crime, vandalism and graffiti in Chinatown.

A plan to revitalize Vancouver’s Chinatown is set to go before council Tuesday.

The Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan was ordered by Vancouver’s new council late last year.

Read more: Vancouver staff asked to draw inspiration from San Francisco in crafting urgent Chinatown plan

Read next: ‘Horrific crime’: Canada condemns killing of former Afghan female MP Nabizada

Actions proposed in the plan include cleaning and sanitation, graffiti removal and community support.

It envisions those actions starting in the second quarter of 2023 and would need around $2.2 million in funding from this year’s operating budget.

That funding translates to a tax increase of 0.2 per cent or a cut in services elsewhere.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Iconic Ho Ho restaurant expected to reopen soon in Vancouver’s Chinatown'
Iconic Ho Ho restaurant expected to reopen soon in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Last year, a group of Vancouver police and community leaders visited San Francisco’s Chinatown to see what the U.S. city has done to tackle crime and social challenges encroaching on the heritage neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

ABC Vancouver promised to set up a city office in Chinatown and the motion calls on staff to establish one within a city-owned property like Chinatown Plaza, which has multiple vacant spaces for lease.

More to come…

ChinatownVancouver ChinatownVancouver councilChinatown planChinatown plan VancouverProtecting ChinatownRevitalizing ChinatownUplifting Chinatown Action PlanUplifting Chinatown Action Plan vote
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers