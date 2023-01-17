Plan to revitalize Vancouver’s Chinatown goes before council Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

A plan to revitalize Vancouver’s Chinatown is set to go before council Tuesday.

The Uplifting Chinatown Action Plan was ordered by Vancouver’s new council late last year.

Actions proposed in the plan include cleaning and sanitation, graffiti removal and community support.

It envisions those actions starting in the second quarter of 2023 and would need around $2.2 million in funding from this year’s operating budget.

That funding translates to a tax increase of 0.2 per cent or a cut in services elsewhere.

Last year, a group of Vancouver police and community leaders visited San Francisco’s Chinatown to see what the U.S. city has done to tackle crime and social challenges encroaching on the heritage neighbourhood.

ABC Vancouver promised to set up a city office in Chinatown and the motion calls on staff to establish one within a city-owned property like Chinatown Plaza, which has multiple vacant spaces for lease.

