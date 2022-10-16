Menu

Crime

Suspects in 2 unprovoked attacks in Vancouver’s Chinatown wanted on B.C.-wide warrants

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted October 16, 2022 6:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s Chinatown battling back against random attacks, graffiti vandalism'
Vancouver’s Chinatown battling back against random attacks, graffiti vandalism
With crime and public safety key issues in this municipal election, Vancouver's Chinatown is not waiting for a new civic government to take action. As Kristen Robinson reports, the community is fighting back against random attacks and graffiti vandalism.

The suspects in two separate unprovoked attacks in Vancouver’s Chinatown this year are both wanted on B.C.-wide warrants.

Patrick James Duncan, 44, was set to appear in Downtown Community Court on Oct. 12, when a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Click to play video: 'Police issue BC-wide warrant for man charged in racist attack on Chinatown senior in May'
Police issue BC-wide warrant for man charged in racist attack on Chinatown senior in May

Duncan is accused of using bear spray on a Chinatown senior in a possible hate crime on May 20.

Police said a suspect made racist comments to an 87-year-old man walking on East Pender Street before bear-spraying the elderly victim in the face.

Read more: Man wanted on B.C.-wide warrant for bear spray attack on senior in Chinatown

On Aug. 29, Duncan was charged with assault with a weapon and a B.C.-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was later taken into custody and released on Sept. 30 on an order with no financial obligation.

Duncan’s criminal history in B.C. dates back two decades and includes convictions for 49 thefts, 14 breaches of probation, two assaults and escaping lawful custody.

Click to play video: 'Suspect in Chinatown security guard attack wanted on B.C. wide warrant'
Suspect in Chinatown security guard attack wanted on B.C. wide warrant

Meanwhile, the suspect accused of attacking a longtime Chinatown security guard is also wanted for a second time.

Kevin Aaron Hibbard, 44, was scheduled to appear in Vancouver Provincial Court on Oct. 12, when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hibbard was initially charged with assault in the attack on 64-year-old Harold Johnson, but that charge has since been upgraded to assault causing bodily harm.

Police said Johnson was repeatedly punched by a stranger while making his rounds in Chinatown on Aug. 12.

Read more: Man accused of attacking Chinatown security guard now wanted on B.C.-wide warrant

Hibbard was first arrested hours after the alleged assault and released on Aug. 13 on an order with no financial obligation.

On Sept. 8, a B.C.-wide warrant was issued for Hibbard’s arrest after he allegedly failed to appear in court.

Hibbard was later taken into custody and again released on an order with no financial obligation on Sept. 13.

CrimeVancouverVancouver crimeChinatownVancouver ChinatownMartial ArtsSelf DefenceRandom AttacksDCS ChinatownDiaz Combat Sportsfree self defence classRyan Diaz
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

