Suspects in 2 unprovoked attacks in Vancouver’s Chinatown wanted on B.C.-wide warrants

The suspects in two separate unprovoked attacks in Vancouver’s Chinatown this year are both wanted on B.C.-wide warrants.

Patrick James Duncan, 44, was set to appear in Downtown Community Court on Oct. 12, when a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Duncan is accused of using bear spray on a Chinatown senior in a possible hate crime on May 20.

Police said a suspect made racist comments to an 87-year-old man walking on East Pender Street before bear-spraying the elderly victim in the face.

On Aug. 29, Duncan was charged with assault with a weapon and a B.C.-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was later taken into custody and released on Sept. 30 on an order with no financial obligation.

Duncan’s criminal history in B.C. dates back two decades and includes convictions for 49 thefts, 14 breaches of probation, two assaults and escaping lawful custody.

Meanwhile, the suspect accused of attacking a longtime Chinatown security guard is also wanted for a second time.

Kevin Aaron Hibbard, 44, was scheduled to appear in Vancouver Provincial Court on Oct. 12, when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hibbard was initially charged with assault in the attack on 64-year-old Harold Johnson, but that charge has since been upgraded to assault causing bodily harm.

Police said Johnson was repeatedly punched by a stranger while making his rounds in Chinatown on Aug. 12.

Hibbard was first arrested hours after the alleged assault and released on Aug. 13 on an order with no financial obligation.

On Sept. 8, a B.C.-wide warrant was issued for Hibbard’s arrest after he allegedly failed to appear in court.

Hibbard was later taken into custody and again released on an order with no financial obligation on Sept. 13.