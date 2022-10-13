Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

93-year-old man suffers broken hip after being knocked down in Vancouver’s Chinatown

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver mayoral candidates square off in Chinatown debate'
Vancouver mayoral candidates square off in Chinatown debate
Vancouver's five mayoral candidates squared off in Chinatown Saturday in a sometimes fiery debate over how they would address ongoing challenges of drug use, public safety and homelessness in the heritage neighborhood plagued by problems that worsened during the pandemic. Kristen Robinson reports – Sep 24, 2022

Vancouver Police are searching for a suspect after another apparent attack on a senior in Chinatown.

Sgt. Steve Addison told Global News a 93-year-old man was walking near Main and Pender streets Tuesday afternoon when he was knocked to the ground.

The senior required hospitalization for a broken hip.

Read more: Woman arrested after 89-year-old man assaulted in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Police said the elderly victim has lived in the neighbourhood for decades.

It’s unclear at this time if the incident was a random attack or if it may have been racially motivated.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Food delivery worker recalls attack in Vancouver’s Chinatown'
Food delivery worker recalls attack in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Read more: Man wanted on B.C.-wide warrant for bear spray attack on senior in Chinatown

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have not identified a suspect and are working to collect video surveillance and obtain witness accounts to fully understand what happened.

 

vancouver policeVancouver crimeChinatownVancouver assaultSenior AssaultedChinatown Assaultvancouver senior assaultSenior assaulted Chinatown
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers