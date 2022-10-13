93-year-old man suffers broken hip after being knocked down in Vancouver’s Chinatown

Vancouver Police are searching for a suspect after another apparent attack on a senior in Chinatown.
Sgt. Steve Addison told Global News a 93-year-old man was walking near Main and Pender streets Tuesday afternoon when he was knocked to the ground.
The senior required hospitalization for a broken hip.
Police said the elderly victim has lived in the neighbourhood for decades.
It’s unclear at this time if the incident was a random attack or if it may have been racially motivated.
Investigators have not identified a suspect and are working to collect video surveillance and obtain witness accounts to fully understand what happened.
