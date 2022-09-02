Man wanted on B.C.-wide warrant for bear spray attack on senior in Chinatown

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police are looking for a man wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for an attack on a senior using bear spray in Chinatown this past May.

While out for his daily walk on the morning of May 20, the 87-year-old victim was standing at the bus stop near Pender and Columbia streets when a stranger came up to him, made racist comments, then bear-sprayed him in the face, police said.

The suspect fled after the incident.

Patrick James Duncan, 44, was arrested a few days later.

This week, the BC Prosecution Services approved one count of assault with a weapon against Duncan, police confirmed.

A B.C.-wide warrant has now been issued for him.

2:19 VPD investigates possible hate crime after senior bear-sprayed in Chinatown VPD investigates possible hate crime after senior bear-sprayed in Chinatown – May 21, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Duncan’s criminal record in B.C. dates back to 2002 and includes 49 theft convictions, 14 breaches of probation, two assaults and one conviction for escaping lawful custody.

He is also charged with theft, uttering threats and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes in connection with an incident on July 6 when he is accused of making threats against the loss prevention officer at a liquor store on Cambie Street, police said.

They also said he had a knife in his possession.

Anyone who sees Duncan or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.