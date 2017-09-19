Crime
September 19, 2017
Updated: September 19, 2017 6:42 am

Toronto police to update shooting death of OVO Sound affiliate

Anthony "Fif" Soares was fatally gunned down in Scarborough on Sept. 14, 2017.

Toronto police are expected to release further information Tuesday morning on the death of a 33-year-old man who was gunned down in Scarborough last week.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 3 a.m. on Sept. 14 at a residential high-rise on Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401.

Toronto police said the male victim had gotten out of his car and was walking into the building’s lobby when he was approached by two armed suspects. The man was shot multiple times at close range.

He was taken by paramedics to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The deceased has been identified as Anthony “Fif” Soares, a friend of hip hop superstar Drake and an OVO Sound affiliate. The Canadian rapper recently posted a tribute on his Instagram page.

“RIP to one of our family members… our brother… I still can’t even believe this morning was real. It was an honour to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive Forever FIF,” he wrote.

Police have not released any information on the motive of the shooting.

The shooting marks the city’s 39th homicide of 2017.

-With a file from Jessica Patton

Global News