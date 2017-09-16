Drake mourns death of OVO Sound affiliate who was fatally shot in Scarborough

Drake is mourning the loss of his friend and OVO Sound affiliate who was fatally gunned down in Scarborough, early Thursday morning.

The Canadian rapper posted a tribute to his friend, identified as 33-year-old Anthony “Fif” Soares, on Instagram that same day.

“RIP to one of our family members… our brother… I still can’t even believe this morning was real. It was an honour to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive Forever FIF,” he wrote.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 3 a.m. at a residential highrise on Glamorgan Avenue, near Kennedy Road and Highway 401.

Toronto police said the male victim had gotten out of his car and was walking into a building’s lobby when he was approached by two armed suspects. The man was shot multiple times at close range.

He was taken by paramedics to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Police have not released any information on the motive of the shooting.

The shooting marks the city’s 39th homicide of 2017.

—With files from David Shum

