Caught on camera: Suspects vandalize Oshawa couple’s truck, put nails under tires

An Oshawa couple says they’re struggling to understand why one of their vehicles was targeted by unknown suspects who vandalized the truck with wood stain and put nails under the tires.

“You could watch two gentlemen walk across, they came over and they put the four nails in the tires,” Jim Jackson told Global News, adding the wood stain was later poured on his truck.

“At first I thought it was hot chocolate, I thought maybe young kids walking by, but then I could smell the fumes and then I thought, ‘Holy, someone’s up to something. Someone’s out for me.’”

The incidents, which happened on Sept. 11, were captured on surveillance cameras outside of the couple’s home Wilson Road North and Taunton Road East-area home. Jackson said he doesn’t recognize the people seen on the video.

“I’m lucky I caught [the nails beneath the tires] because I would have driven off and it would have blown the four tires at the same time. I caught that, so I’m lucky that way. It just bothers me not knowing who could do that,” Jackson said.

“A truck can be fixed, a driveway can be fixed, but not knowing who is out for you is what gets you.”

Julie Jackson, Jim’s wife, said she’s relieved she didn’t take the couple’s children to school in the truck the morning after.

“I just feel like it’s really unnerving. The people that did it obviously they’re really bold about doing it and to me, it doesn’t feel like a random break-in.”

Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos said the incidents are concerning.

“Any mischief can be dangerous, especially in this case here where the nails were put near the tires,” he said.

“Any car travelling at a high rate of speed, I mean if the tires deflate it can be quite dangerous and the results catastrophic.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.