Peterborough police investigate after vehicles spray painted

Peterborough police say more than 10 vehicles were vandalized in the city’s northeast end this week.
The vehicles were parked in the area of Frances Stewart Road, Scollard Drive and Bissonette Drive overnight Tuesday, July 18. Sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. on July 20, the vandal or vandals spray-painted the vehicles with white paint.
Police have released images of possible suspects in the case in the hopes that someone may be able to identify them.
