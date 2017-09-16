Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in downtown Toronto restaurant
A man has been taken to hospital without vital signs after he was shot inside a downtown Toronto restaurant Saturday evening.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News they were called before 9 p.m. with reports of a shooting at a restaurant near Simcoe Street and Adelaide Street West. Officers nearby came to the business and found the man without vital signs.
Toronto Paramedics took the man to a nearby trauma centre. A spokesperson said he was in life-threatening condition.
Police said there was limited suspect information. Officers said they received reports a male wearing a dark coloured top with a hood ran away from the scene and was last seen on Pearl Street.
A Toronto police spokesperson wouldn’t confirm the restaurant location, but multiple police officers were seen at Michael’s on Simcoe Saturday evening.
READ MORE: Toronto restaurant shooting victim charged with 9 firearms offences
In September 2015, a woman and a man were shot inside the same upscale steakhouse.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.