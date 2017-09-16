Crime
September 16, 2017 10:11 pm
Updated: September 16, 2017 10:54 pm

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in downtown Toronto restaurant

A man has been taken to hospital without vital signs after he was shot inside a downtown Toronto restaurant Saturday evening.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News they were called before 9 p.m. with reports of a shooting at a restaurant near Simcoe Street and Adelaide Street West. Officers nearby came to the business and found the man without vital signs.

Toronto Paramedics took the man to a nearby trauma centre. A spokesperson said he was in life-threatening condition.

Police said there was limited suspect information. Officers said they received reports a male wearing a dark coloured top with a hood ran away from the scene and was last seen on Pearl Street.

A Toronto police spokesperson wouldn’t confirm the restaurant location, but multiple police officers were seen at Michael’s on Simcoe Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Toronto restaurant shooting victim charged with 9 firearms offences

In September 2015, a woman and a man were shot inside the same upscale steakhouse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

