Man in life-threatening condition after being shot in downtown Toronto restaurant

A man has been taken to hospital without vital signs after he was shot inside a downtown Toronto restaurant Saturday evening.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News they were called before 9 p.m. with reports of a shooting at a restaurant near Simcoe Street and Adelaide Street West. Officers nearby came to the business and found the man without vital signs.

Toronto Paramedics took the man to a nearby trauma centre. A spokesperson said he was in life-threatening condition.

Shooting: Simcoe St/ Adelaide… in a restaurant. A man has been shot. Units arriving OS #GO1682915^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2017

Update: Suspect fled, reportedly last seen on Pearl. Male possibly wearing a grey or dark hooded top, armed w a handgun. #GO1682915 — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2017

Police said there was limited suspect information. Officers said they received reports a male wearing a dark coloured top with a hood ran away from the scene and was last seen on Pearl Street.

A Toronto police spokesperson wouldn’t confirm the restaurant location, but multiple police officers were seen at Michael’s on Simcoe Saturday evening.

In September 2015, a woman and a man were shot inside the same upscale steakhouse.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.