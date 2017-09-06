Man with stab wounds dies in Calgary’s Manchester Industrial area

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man with stab wounds died in the city’s Manchester Industrial area on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of 2 Street S.W. at around 10 a.m. for a check on welfare.

Police found a man suffering from stab wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigating fatal stabbing in the Manchester Industrial area. Medical examiner just arrived. @GlobalCalgary #yyc — Tracy Nagai (@TracyNagai) September 6, 2017

People who live nearby told Global News police have been called to the area frequently.

“This has been an ongoing problem here,” area resident Kyle Jangs said. “They actually just reinforced the doors [at my building] recently and now the garage door is broken. We just have lots of problems here.

“It gives me chills seeing it,” he added. “I don’t like seeing violence.”

Officers cordoned off a section of road in the area while they investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

An autopsy is pending and the medical examiner is investigating.

– With files from Tracy Nagai