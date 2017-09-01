Edmonton fatal arson suspects making first court appearance

Two people charged in a deadly arson that claimed the life of a baby boy and left his mother in hospital in serious condition are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Bronson Woycenko, 19, and Jessica Tammerand, 18, will make their first court appearance in the case.

READ MORE: Murder charges laid in Edmonton house fire that claimed life of baby boy

Investigators believe outdoor patio furniture was purposely set on fire near the front door of a home in the Ambleside neighbourhood.

Five-month-old Hunter Brown and his mother, Angie Tang, were trapped on the second floor of the home until firefighters pulled them out. But Hunter died from smoke inhalation and Tang was sent to hospital in serious condition.

Six other people were in the home when the fire started, including Hunter’s dad Cordell Brown. All six were able to escape without serious physical injury.

READ MORE: Baby boy’s death a homicide, house fire deliberately set: Edmonton police

Woycenko was charged with second-degree murder, arson, disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

Tammerand was charged with arson, disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

Court records show no previous charges against Woycenko or Tammerand.

Tammerand was released on $5,000 bail. Her boyfriend told Global News that she’s “holding up” and that there is more to the story but didn’t provide further details. He believes she’s innocent.

READ MORE: Edmonton police say Cordell Brown arrest ‘unrelated’ to fatal arson

Cordell Brown confirmed to Global News that the pair had previously rented a room in the home. Brown said they were evicted three times from various properties that he owned.

He alleged the pair stole from him, smoked in the home and caused damage.

Brown said he last spoke with Woycenko three days before the fire.

Hunter’s death was Edmonton’s 32nd homicide of 2017.

More to come…