Father of baby killed in arson fire arrested and released

Cordell Brown, the father of five-month-old homicide victim Hunter Brown, was arrested in southwest Edmonton Friday night and then released just a few hours later.

Hunter died due to smoke inhalation in a deliberately set house fire in Ambleside on Tuesday morning.

Global News was in contact with Brown shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. He did not elaborate on what happened.

Other media are reporting the arrest is unrelated to the homicide and arson investigation.

Photos of the arrest show an ambulance in the background.

Police would not confirm the reason Brown was taken into custody.

More to come…