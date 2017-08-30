Man killed in Cloverdale shooting, witnesses report hearing as many as 12 shots
A A
One man is dead in a shooting that took place in the Cloverdale area on Tuesday night, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 6300-block of 166 Street in Surrey at about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Officers found a dead man on the scene in a vehicle in the driveway of his home when they arrived.
READ MORE: Surrey shootings: RCMP warn public to steer clear of 5 gang targets
A light-coloured minivan was seen leaving the scene, and it was last seen driving on 64 Avenue from 166 Street, an initial investigation has shown.
Witnesses at the scene reported hearing as many as 12 shots.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.