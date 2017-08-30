Man killed in Cloverdale shooting, witnesses report hearing as many as 12 shots

One man is dead in a shooting that took place in the Cloverdale area on Tuesday night, Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 6300-block of 166 Street in Surrey at about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Officers found a dead man on the scene in a vehicle in the driveway of his home when they arrived.

A light-coloured minivan was seen leaving the scene, and it was last seen driving on 64 Avenue from 166 Street, an initial investigation has shown.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing as many as 12 shots.