attempted terror attack
August 27, 2017 9:51 am

U.K. police arrest second suspect in Buckingham Palace terror incident

By Staff Reuters

WATCH: A knife assault that took place outside Britain's Buckingham Palace was a "terrorist incident", police said on Saturday.

A A

British police announced on Sunday a second arrest in connection with an assault on three police officers by a man armed with a four-foot sword outside London’s Buckingham Palace on Friday.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace suspect wielded 4-foot sword, yelled ‘Allahu Akbar’: U.K. police

A 30-year-old man was arrested at an address in West London on suspicion of being “involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism,” police said.

A man deliberately drove at a police van close to the Queen’s official residence in London late on Friday and was detained by three police officers, who sustained minor injuries.

WATCH: British police detain man with knife outside Buckingham Palace

A 26-year-old arrested at the scene remains in custody after a warrant for his detention until Sept. 1 was granted, the police said.

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
attempted terror attack
Buckingham Palace
Buckingham palace terror
London Terror Attack
Sword buckingham palace
terror attack sword
Terror incident
UK Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News