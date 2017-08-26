RCMP seeking help to identify suspects in North Battleford armed robbery

Battlefords RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved in an armed robbery.

Just before 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, officers were called to a business in North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP said two men had entered the store and made a purchase. One of them then pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at the cashier while the cash register was open.

Both men fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

One of the men is described as First Nations, slender, around five-foot-seven and had black shaggy collar-length hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie.

The other is described as First Nations, slender, around five-foot-nine and had short black hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt with black stripes on the arms and black lettering and a number on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.