Woman run over in domestic hit-and-run in southeast Calgary: police

Calgary police are investigating a domestic hit-and-run in the southeast of the city.

Police said a woman, believed to be about 50 years old, was run over by a vehicle on Lake Chaparral Boulevard and 194 Avenue S.E. at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe the man driving the vehicle was in a relationship with the female victim. She is in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say the vehicle fled and officers are still searching for him.

The Calgary Police Service Domestic Conflict Unit is also investigating.