Calgary police searching for suspect who ‘may be injured’ after violent domestic assault

Police in Calgary are searching for a man wanted for a violent domestic assault, saying they’re worried about his well-being as well as the safety of his partner.

Investigators said the incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 15. They believe the suspect “sustained an injury that would have required medical attention.”

Police said he spoke with officers immediately following the incident but that since then, police and his family have been unable to find him or talk to him.

Junius Omarr Golar, 37, is wanted on warrants for two counts of assault, one count of uttering threats and two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Golar is described by police as 5’9” with black hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He has tattoos of a panther on his right shoulder, praying hands and a dragon on his left shoulder, a diamond tattoo on his left ring finger and Arabic characters tattooed on his right ear and right hand.

Anyone with information on Golar’s whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.