38-year-old man killed after being struck by car in Eastern Townships

A 38-year-old man was killed as he was crossing the main street in Saint-Paul-d’Abbotsford, a township west of Granby.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Thursday when a car driving eastbound on Highway 112 collided with the man.

“The driver got out of the vehicle and assisted the victim on scene,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

“There weren’t any criminal implications involved.”

The victim was pronounced shortly after emergency services arrived.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for shock.